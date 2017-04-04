Great Groceries: Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

This recipe makes about 12 mini cheesecakes!

12 chocolate sandwich cookies

1 1/2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

6 Tbsp. cocoa

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. Irish cream liqueur

2 eggs

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

6 Tbsp. powdered sugar

Chocolate sauce



Preheat oven to 300°.

Add cupcake liners to a cupcake pan. Place one cookie in each cupcake liner.

In a large bowl, slowly mix cream cheese, sugar and cocoa until combined. Add sour cream, vanilla extract and 1/4 cup Irish cream. Beat on low speed until well combined. Add eggs, beating slowly.

Divide batter between cupcake liners, on top of each cookie. Bake for 12 minutes, turn off oven and leave door closed for another 5 minutes. Remove and allow to cool for 15 to 20 minutes, then put in fridge to finish cooling.

Meanwhile, whip heavy whipping cream on high until it begins to thicken. Add powdered sugar and remaining Irish cream until combined. Pipe whipped cream on top of cheesecakes, then drizzle with chocolate. Refrigerate until ready to serve.