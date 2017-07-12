Ohio Supreme Court slaps Youngstown attorney with sixth suspension

Federal investigators are currently conducting a raid on an office building in Youngstown.More >>
Three roads will be closed this week in Trumbull County due to culvert repairs. Haynes South Road, north of State Route 88 in Vernon Township, will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The detour is west on State Route 88 and then northeast on State Route 5. Mackey Road, south of Warren Sharon Road in Vienna Township, will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The detour will be east on Warren Sharon Road, South on Roy Road and then west ...More >>
A woman was arrested at the Boardman Walmart for leaving her infant in her car while she shopped. According to police, 24-year-old Rasheda Lawrence, of Youngstown, left her 5-month-old baby locked in the car for 50 minutes while she was in the store, Tuesday evening. According to the report, a witness saw the infant in the vehicle with no windows open and alerted police. Ludt's Towing assisted in getting into the vehicle. Police said the baby was...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
