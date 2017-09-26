Brookfield middle schoolers send notes of encouragement to Texas students

Students at Brookfield Middle School have been busy writing notes of encouragement to students affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Center for School-Based Mental Health Programs (CSBMHP) at Miami University emailed Brookfield Middle School Principal, Toby Gibson, about participating in their initiative to help students affected by the recent hurricanes.

The organization invited students to write encouraging and hopeful letters to their fellow peers in the hurricane zone.



"We know many of the students impacted by Hurricane Harvey are feeling isolated, hopeless, frightened and anxious," said Pamela Turner, Department of Psychology at Miami University. "We think Brookfield Middle School's students' letters may be able to help encourage those young people and lift their spirits during this very traumatic time in their lives."



A group of middle school students hand wrote and colored positive letters that will be mailed by the CSBMHP to the various administrators in affected school districts that they can share with their students and families.

