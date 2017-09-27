Spartans - Cardinals heading in opposite directions

It's the start of the second half of the high school football regular season and two teams, Boardman and Canfield, are heading in opposite directions.

After starting the season with two wins, the Spartans have dropped three straight while the Cardinals are one of four teams still undefeated.

The Cardinals are off to their best start since 2005 when they finished the regular season 10-0.

The other unbeaten teams are Poland, Girard and South Range.

Even though the Spartans are struggling, the Cardinals are aware of their potential. "They're going to come in ready to play despite their two straight losses," said Canfield linebacker Angelo Petracci. "It's going to be an exciting atmosphere, especially on their home field."

"We need to get our confidence back up," said Spartan quarterback Michael O'Horo. "We have to show we're a good football team. We just haven't put things together the past two weeks."

The Spartans lost to Steubenville and Cardinal Mooney the past two games.

Canfield appears to be clicking on all cylinders averaging more than 30 points a game, which is no surprise to veteran coach Mike Pavlansky, "No, if you execute it's not a surprise. We're very pleased with our offensive line, our backs, and receivers which had led to 30 points a game."

The Spartans had four turnovers against Mooney which led to their demise, and Coach Joe Ignazio is impressed with these Cardinals. "They're good and well coached. They got some kids with wrestling backgrounds. They pose a threat at quarterback and are spreading the ball all over the place, they got off to a good start and are a good team."

Kickoff from Spartan Stadium is 7:00 pm Friday.