Spartans - Cardinals heading in opposite directions

It's the start of the second half of the high school football regular season and two teams, Boardman and Canfield, are heading in opposite directions.More >>
The city of Youngstown is known for its rich boxing tradition. One of the all-time great fights celebrates its 10th anniversary on Friday.More >>
Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.More >>
High school volleyball, soccer and tennis scores from Tuesday, September 27, 2017.More >>
Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.More >>
