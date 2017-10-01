Veterans use meditation to help with PTSD

Each year almost 8 million US adults suffer from PTSD, and war veterans are especially prone. Experts say up to 20% of Iraq war vets suffer from the disorder.

Treatments include anything from prescriptions to talk therapy, but some are trying new methods to help treat their PTSD. Trumbull County Veterans Service hosted a workshop to help treat veterans by teaching breathing techniques and meditation.

Like many affected by PTSD, some of the vets in the workshop have trouble with sleep, and many are already been seeing dramatic improvements.

“I've noticed it myself in just the past 4 days that heart rate has decreased, mood has improved. So there's a bunch of different benefits to doing what we're doing", says Iraq war veteran Herman Breuer.

The skills learned in the workshop can be helpful to more than just those with PTSD. Former NFL player Doug Datish works with veterans, as well as with drug and alcohol rehabilitation, and was attending the workshop to learn new methods to help those suffering from the disorder. He says the skills can help even with everyday ssituations such as traffic.

"Anybody can benefit from it because everybody suffers from something”, says Datish, “They just maybe don't recognize it or they don't see it, but it's better for everybody. i=If you do have a serious mental illness or you do have a serious thing these things will help you greatly."

Congressman Tim Ryan along with the Covelli Group, both help raised funds to help bring the program to Ohio. The program hopes to expand and offer more workshops in the future.