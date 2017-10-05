Ohio introduces electronics-sniffing Labrador - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio introduces electronics-sniffing Labrador

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Reptar and his handler Reptar and his handler
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

An electronics-sniffing dog is being introduced into Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. 

Reptar is a black Labrador Retriever who is specially trained to detect hidden electronic devices, such as cell phones, SD cards, and USB storage devices. 

These electronics are often hidden by suspects in child pornography investigations. 

Reptar will assist with Attorney General Mike DeWine's Crimes Against Children Unit. 

Any law enforcement agency in the state of Ohio will be able to request Reptar's electronics-sniffing services. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms