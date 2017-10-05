Ohio introduces electronics-sniffing Labrador

Reptar and his handler

An electronics-sniffing dog is being introduced into Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Reptar is a black Labrador Retriever who is specially trained to detect hidden electronic devices, such as cell phones, SD cards, and USB storage devices.

These electronics are often hidden by suspects in child pornography investigations.

Reptar will assist with Attorney General Mike DeWine's Crimes Against Children Unit.

Any law enforcement agency in the state of Ohio will be able to request Reptar's electronics-sniffing services.

