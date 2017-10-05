Ohio introduces electronics-sniffing Labrador

An electronics-sniffing dog is being introduced into Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Reptar is a black Labrador Retriever who is specially trained to detect hidden electronic devices, such as cell phones, SD cards and USB storage devices.More >>
Two Mahoning County men were sentenced on Wednesday for attempting to obtain explosives, which they planned to use to blow up safes inside Valley stores.More >>
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a man on several rape charges after allegations of several years of sexual contact with a five-year-old.More >>
Trumbull County courthouse employees are preparing for increased security during a high-profile capital murder trial.More >>
The Ohio Power Siting Board has good news for the city of Lordstown. The OPSB approved the construction of a second energy plant in the city.More >>
Philadelphia police say two men are dead and four others wounded in a pair of triple shootings.More >>
Police are investigating the theft of about 70 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a suburban Cleveland home.More >>
The collapse of budget negotiations is leaving state aid to five Pennsylvania universities in limbo three months into the fiscal year.More >>
Workplace safety investigators are looking into the death of a man who was crushed by granite slabs at a stone distribution company in Ohio.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
Authorities say an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge has been found dead in her jail cell in northwest Ohio jail.More >>
Police investigating the cases of six women reported missing in southwest Ohio are seeking state help in determining if there's a connection between the women.More >>
A 16-year-old Ohio boy has died after he lost control of his skateboard and hit his head on the pavement while trying to hold onto a car.More >>
A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf isn't saying whether he'll support a new proposal to help fill Pennsylvania's $2.2 billion deficit by nearly doubling the state hotel tax.More >>
