Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning.

Police were called out to reports of gunfire heard in the Trumbull Homes neighborhood on Beck Street Southeast at around 4 a.m.

Police told 21 News 37-year-old Michael Blackwell died.

Witnesses say the man was shot several times and that the suspect drove away in a dark blue truck.

Police are still investigating the shooting. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

    Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-10-07 03:11:56 GMT

    Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

    More >>

    Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

    More >>

  • Photo art exhibit opens at the Soap Gallery in Youngstown

    Photo art exhibit opens at the Soap Gallery in Youngstown

    Saturday, October 7 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-10-07 16:32:43 GMT

    The exhibit features photos based on the sights and sounds from around the Valley.

    More >>

    The exhibit features photos based on the sights and sounds from around the Valley.

    More >>

  • Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

    Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

    Saturday, October 7 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-10-07 16:32:22 GMT

    A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms