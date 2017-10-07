Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning.

Police were called out to reports of gunfire heard in the Trumbull Homes neighborhood on Beck Street Southeast at around 4 a.m.

Police told 21 News 37-year-old Michael Blackwell died.

Witnesses say the man was shot several times and that the suspect drove away in a dark blue truck.

Police are still investigating the shooting.