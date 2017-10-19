Gridiron Grille: Nacho Casserole

Nacho Casserole

Ingredients

1 bag nacho cheese chips

1 onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lb. ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

1 cup sour cream

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 cups shredded Mexican or Cheddar cheese, divided

Lettuce and tomato for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350º.

Cook ground beef with onion and garlic, until cooked through. Drain fat. Add water and taco seasoning. Cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Add sour cream, chicken soup, 1 cup cheese and stir until combined. Crush chips in the bottom of a baking pan. Layer about 1 1/2 cups beef mixture overtop. Top with more crushed chips and layer again with beef mixture. Repeat layers and top with remaining cheese. Bake for about 30 minutes covered. Uncover dish and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Top with lettuce and tomato before serving.