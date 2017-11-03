Historical Society opens new exhibit downtown

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society now has a permanent home on Federal Street.

The Historical Society was formed in 1875, and spent years working out of a section of the library, before moving to Wick Avenue in the 1960's.

Now, The Historical Society is unveiling the Drs. Thomas and Maria Fok Exhibit Gallery at the Tyler History Center.

They are using the space to tell the city's history in a more personal way with the exhibit "People of the Mahoning Calley: Stories of Development and Innovation".

"We've kind of taken the peoples stories to tell the overall history of the Mahoning valley," says the external relations manager, Leann Rich.

This is the biggest public project the society has undertaken.

The larger space allows them to showcase more of the area's history, and more of the hundreds of thousands of artifacts they have collected over the decades.

The exhibit's history dates back to the pioneer days, but also features more recent history.

The Idora Park Experience takes visitors back to amusement park's golden age. The room is full of nostalgia, and showcases pieces of rides and games from the park.



