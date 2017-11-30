Brookfield residents say the fight over injection wells isn't over

The fight isn't over. That's the message that came out of a meeting Thursday night in Brookfield.

Several community members who have actively been voicing their concerns over five proposed injection wells said that while some permits have been granted more still need to be approved by the state before the company can fully begin operations.

The group of activists want to encourage others who are against the wells to not give up.

"Just like when you are doing other construction, like if you're building a house or anything else, there is a series of permits. What people don't understand is it's not like you get one permit and you can just go in and do the whole well," said Brookfield Resident Bill Sawtelle.

Meeting organizers said Highland Field Services, the company overseeing the wells, was invited to attend but did not come.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Brookfield residents protest proposed injection wells