Lordstown athletics get new home thanks to local business

It was a long time in the making....

"I do think it brings the community together a lot more."

But now Lordstown's track and soccer programs have a new home.

"I definitely think it's a great opportunity for the community as a whole. I think it will inspire a lot of younger kids to come out," says Logan Reid, Senior track, and soccer athlete.

The multimillion-dollar project replaced a cinder track sitting in the same location. Track teams will now be able to host their own meets and are set to host four next year.

This is just the first phase of the project. The second phase is set to bring lights, a concession stand, a scoreboard, even a victory bell for the teams to ring after they win games. That phase is set to be started at the beginning of 2018.

The complex was built with help from the Lordstown Energy Center, which is currently constructing one of its two sites in the Village.

"We were very fortunate for a district that's lost a lot of state dollars when the energy center came to town to negotiate some money up front which is very helpful. One of those donations they made was made specifically for this facility," adds Lordstown Local Schools Superintendent Terry Armstrong.

The donation from the Energy Center was jus just a small part of their continued promise to being a better neighbor to the Village.

"We really want to be a good neighbor to the community and just continue to see Lordstown continue to grow and strengthened," says Lordstown Energy Center's General Manager Barry Brits.