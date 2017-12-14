Newton Falls, Braceville officers deliver Christmas joy

It may not be Christmas yet but for a group of children in Trumbull County Thursday night, it seemed like the big day. Thanks to police officers from Newton Falls and Braceville, 15 children in need were treated to an unforgettable evening.

On the hunt to bring smiles to kids faces, Newton Falls and Braceville police officers delivered.

"We love it. I gotta tell you what--this is something that whether it's Newton Falls, whether its Braceville, whether it's here in Niles, Cleveland, anywhere--the policemen absolutely love doing this. This is from our hearts. It's all donated time from us also," said Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

The money is provided by the Fraternal Order of Police.

One officer could be overheard saying to a child "We're fine buddy. You don't worry about the money, I'll worry about the money. If you want this stuff we'll get this."

"Each child is getting $150 dollars to spend and as a special bonus this year we're getting each either a coat or new pair of boots also," stated Fixler.

A special patrol through the aisles of Target that even inspired other shoppers to donate and had a ripple effect on staff.

"It just lights up our Christmas spirit. We have so much fun with it--our team has so much fun," described Target district manager Lindsey Brewer.

Judging by their reactions, it's a night that these children will never forget.

"A good day! This is the best day of my life!" said one little boy.

The fun filled evening for the kids was complete with a pizza party at Chuck E Cheese's, a visit from Santa and another party at Target.