Crandall Park pavilion reopens after renovations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crandall Park pavilion reopens after renovations

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A newly renovated park pavilion in Youngstown is once again open for park visitors.

The pavilion at Crandall Park now has a new roof, upgraded windows, restrooms and appliances. 

New walkways and entrances also make it accessible for everyone, including wheelchairs. 

The new renovations cost $142,000 and are part of a series of updates. 

The project was made possible by grant funds secured by Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Robert Burke the  Youngstown Parks Director told 21 News, "My biggest thing about the park system is to make sure that everybody has the ability to use the park and to make it ADA accessible was very important to me and YNDC saw that and recognized it and they helped in writing the grant."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms