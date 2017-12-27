Crandall Park pavilion reopens after renovations

A newly renovated park pavilion in Youngstown is once again open for park visitors.

The pavilion at Crandall Park now has a new roof, upgraded windows, restrooms and appliances.

New walkways and entrances also make it accessible for everyone, including wheelchairs.

The new renovations cost $142,000 and are part of a series of updates.

The project was made possible by grant funds secured by Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Robert Burke the Youngstown Parks Director told 21 News, "My biggest thing about the park system is to make sure that everybody has the ability to use the park and to make it ADA accessible was very important to me and YNDC saw that and recognized it and they helped in writing the grant."