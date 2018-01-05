DeWine warns consumers of lottery scams

As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots rise, the Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning consumers of lottery scams.

DeWine says to watch out for fake phone calls or letters telling people they have won millions of dollars.

Officials say the Ohio Attorney General's Office has received several reports of these scams in the last week.

DeWine says the scam usually begins with a letter or phone call claiming the person has won millions of dollars. Then, the person is asked to wire a few hundred to cover the processing fees.

"We just warn people to be careful. In most cases, if you're getting a call saying you've won millions of dollars, it's a scam," said Attorney General DeWine.

DeWine says these tips may avoid lottery scams:

Don't send money to receive a prize. Don't trust people who contact you unexpectedly, claim you've won a lottery or sweepstakes, and ask you to pay to receive the prize. If you truly won, you shouldn't need to send your own money in advance to receive your winnings.

Be wary of requests for wire transfers, money orders, or gift cards. These payment methods are used frequently in scams. Once the money is sent, it is difficult to trace or recover it. Also, be wary if you receive an unexpected check in the mail. It may be a counterfeit check used as part of a scam.

Talk to friends and family about scams. Red flags include unusual banking activities, wire transfer receipts, and an increased number of phone calls made to them.