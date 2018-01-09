Prepare to pay more for Pennsylvania's Real ID

If you are a Pennsylvanian planning to obtain the new federally approved Real ID, it will cost you more than the traditional identification card.

But the state's Real ID is optional and you may not even need one if you don't plan to travel on a commercial airline, need to visit a prison, military base, federal facility or secure building before October 1, 2020. Even then, there are other forms of ID that people can use to fly or get into federal facilities.

Acting under orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to offer driver's licenses and identification cards that meet anti-terrorism standards, the state is preparing to roll out the Real ID cards in 2019.

The 2005 Real ID law was enacted following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

In addition to the current $30.50 fee charged for renewing a driver's license or state photo ID, those interested obtaining a Real ID will also pay a one-time fee of $30 for a total of $60.50.

The expiration date of the initial Real ID will include any time remaining on their existing license or ID card, plus an additional four years unless you are over 65 and has a two-year license.

That means that people won’t “lose” time that they’ve already paid for.

After the initial Real ID expires, the holder will pay no additional fee, beyond regular renewal fees.

The federal government says Pennsylvania driver's licenses or ID's will not be acceptable for use as identification to access federal facilities such as prisons or to board commercial air travel after this coming October 10.

However, you may already have other forms of identification that may be used instead of a Real ID.

If you have a valid U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card, military ID, or another federally approved identification, you may use this as your form of identification to pass a TSA checkpoint at airports nationwide and visit a secure federal building or military installations at any time.

You don't need a Real ID to drive, vote, apply for federal benefits, or enter a post office or other federal facility that doesn't require identification.

Those applying for a Real ID when they become available next year will need to present original versions or certified copies (if applicable) of the following documents:

Proof of Identity

Examples: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate with a raised seal or valid U.S. Passport

Proof of Social Security Number

Example: Social security card

*Please note that social security card cannot be laminated or sealed in plastic.

Proof of all Legal Name Changes

Examples: Marriage certificate or court order issued by your county's family court

*Please note: You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your current name. If you have a valid U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card with your legal name, you may use that as your name change document.

Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address

Examples: Current, unexpired PA license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old bank statement or utility bill with the same name and address

More information about Real ID may be found here