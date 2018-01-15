Great Groceries: Banana Bread Oatmeal

5th Ward Council Woman Lauren McNally is asking the city to do a better job of snow plowing the roads. "The way we attacked this last storm can not be the way we attack the future storms," stated McNally. Monday's snow storm caused Youngstown roads to be covered for days. McNally told 21 News dozens of residents have called her saying they can't get down their road. "I am just urging the administration to review those route plans, see what actually happened this time...

