Newton Falls man begins serving sentence for bicyclist's death

A Newton Falls man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday, ready to serve his sentence in the death of a 19-year-old bicyclist.

Donald Bryant, 54, began serving a two-day sentence, after pleading no contest to a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence last year.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says Bryant was driving an S-U-V that struck a bicycle being ridden by 19-year-old Michael Scott Hunyady of Newton Falls on September 25.

According to troopers, the bicycle and SUV were traveling eastbound on Holcomb Newton Falls Road around 7:50 a.m. when the vehicle hit the rear of the bicycle.

Hunyady was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant was not injured.

During his sentencing last summer Bryant addressed the court, saying he's a broken man. Bryant told the court that he finds it difficult to drive because he still can see the cyclist on the pavement that morning.

"My heart is broken for Michael and his family. I've been sick ever since the day. I can't sleep. Every time I close my eyes all I can see is that young man lying on the road," Bryant said. "Now I don't want to drive anywhere. If I didn't have to go to work I wouldn't leave the house. I never intended to hurt anybody or anything at any time. I'm so sorry for this tragic accident."

"I wish with all my heart that I could change what happened that day. He is in my thoughts every day. The sun was badly in my eyes. I know now that I should have stopped driving that morning when I realized I could not see that road clearly. I'm so very sorry for this. Their loss. I just don't have words for this family," Bryant concluded.

The judge originally sentenced Bryant to 33 days in the Trumbull County Jail, however, that sentence was later amended to include 2 days in jail, and additional time on electronically monitored house arrest.

A judge also suspended Bryant's license for 3 years, imposed a fine, ordered a mental health evaluation and counseling and 30 hours of community service.

That community service includes talking to students in high school and students at driving schools about what happened in this case.

Initial toxicology reports showed marijuana in Bryant's system.