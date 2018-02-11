New Castle police make arrest in convenience store robbery

New Castle police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery that happened last week at a Sunoco convenience store.

Police say after investigating fingerprints and surveillance video, 38-year-old Jonathan Jackson has been charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Police say they were called to the store on East Washington Street last Sunday, around 1:30 am.

Officers say while in route to the location they were advised the suspect was a black male wearing a brown coat and left on foot towards Butler Avenue.

Police investigated fingerprints, surveillance video and a possible vehicle Jackson was in. The vehicle was located shortly after the robbery.

According to authorities, Jackson was taken into custody around 12:30 Friday morning.

Officials say a conspirator is also being charged for his role in the robbery.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dean Perkins is being charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking or disposition and conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property.

Police say there is an active warrant out for Perkins.

Authorities say there are more charges pending in reference to a different robbery that Jackson was allegedly involved in. The robbery occurred on the same day at a convenience store on Highland Avenue.

Police are continuing their investigation.