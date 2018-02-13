Ohio lawmakers meet with President Trump at trade meeting

In Washington Tuesday, Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown, Rob Portman, and Congressman Bill Johnson met with President Donald Trump at his bipartisan meeting on trade.

The President is considering using Section 232 of the U.S. trade law that restricts steel and aluminum imports to protect national security.

Congressman Johnson (R-Marietta) warned the president about America losing an industry to China.

"AK Steel is the only manufacturer in America that makes the electrical steel that is necessary for the transformers that feed and produce electricity in our electrical grid," said Congressman Johnson. "China, we are at risk of losing that industry, and with that, we are potentially at hostage by the Chinese for management and maintenance of our electrical grid."

Senator Brown added to the trade talk, telling President Trump that China has excess capacity and that the U.S. needs to be also looking at countries working with China.

Brown also thanked the president for answering his and Portman's calls to take action against illegal competition for foreign washing machine manufacturers earlier this year.

Since the Administration answered the Senators' calls, the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, announced it would be able to create 200 new jobs.