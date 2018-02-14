Recent phone scam targeting Portage County residents

Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak said a recent phone scam is targeting the citizens of Portage County.

Sheriff Doak said the Portage County Sheriff's Office has recently been receiving reports of citizens being contacted by phone by individuals who identify themselves as being affiliated with the Portage County Courts and or local law enforcement.

This individual then tells the person receiving the call they have failed to show up for jury duty and as a result, there has been a warrant issued for their arrest.

This individual then advises the victim that there is a cash bond that can be posted to prevent their arrest.

The caller will then instruct the victim to obtain prepaid credit cards or prepaid gift cards for the amount of this bond.

Once this has occurred, the caller will request the victim to provide the identification numbers from the cards.

This will allow the caller to obtain the cash value for the cards from any location.



Sheriff Doak advised that these individuals are going as far as to "spoof" the phone number that shows up on the victim's caller ID.

"Spoofing" allows the individual making the call to have any number of their choosing to be displayed on the victims caller ID.

In these cases, an actual phone number associated with the Portage County Courts is displayed.

The callers also go as far as using local judge's names and fake court case numbers to add credability to the call.



Once contact is made with the victim, the victim is then directed to call another number to set up the transaction.



Sheriff Doak reminds the public to be wary if they receive calls requesting payment to be made over the phone through the use of prepaid credit and or gift cards and to not give any personal information out unless they are positive with whom they are speaking.

