Man eating cheese balls in truck arrested by YPD

A homeless man found sitting in someone else's truck told officers he was there eating “cheese balls”, according to a Youngstown Police report.

Police officers were called to Geneva Liberty Steel on MLK Boulevard on Wednesday when a 9-1-1 caller said he saw someone getting out of the caller's truck and moving on to another truck.

According to police, officers found 49-year-old John Hoskins Jr. inside a truck.

They searched him and found keys to two of the Liberty Steel trucks that were parked in the lot.

Asked why he was in the truck, officers say Hoskins told them he was eating cheese balls left inside the truck and that he wanted to take the truck.

Police say the discovered there were two warrants for the arrest of Hoskins, including one for auto theft.

Hoskins, who police say is homeless, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of breaking and entering.