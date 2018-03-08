YWCA of Youngstown, Trumbull county announce merger - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YWCA of Youngstown, Trumbull county announce merger

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

On this International Women's Day a major announcement from two organizations with more than 200 years of history in the Mahoning Valley.

The YWCA of Youngstown and the YWCA of Warren will merge and form the YWCA of the Mahoning Valley.

It's something they've been working on for two years.

They will still have two locations.  One in Youngstown and one in Warren.

According to President and CEO Leah Merritt, they really don't anticipate any major job loss.

But the merger means that YWCA Mahoning Valley will now have just one Board of Directors, and will be able to cut overhead and administrative costs.

Those costs will include bookkeeping and property management.

However, the YWCA plans to always live up to its mission of helping women and children get the support they need to get back on their feet.

