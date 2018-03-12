Lordstown students offered alternatives to 'Walkout Wednesday' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown students offered alternatives to 'Walkout Wednesday'

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

While some students around the country plan to walk out of class Wednesday to demonstrate against school shootings, officials at Lordstown High School are organizing their own events to honor the victims of the violence in Florida.

Calling it a “Day of Advocacy”, a news release from the school says several activities are planned which include painting the so-called “Spirit Rock” outside the school with the names of the 17 people killed in the Parkland, Florida school, as well as the words “Stand with Stoneman”.

Students have also been writing letters to legislators about the importance of school safety including addressing additional funds for safety improvements.

Several students will be leaving at 10:00 AM to go to Columbus to hand deliver them to two legislators with proposed legislation addressing school safety as well as the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

A school safety roundtable is scheduled with students from 7:45 am to 9 am to discuss school safety issues with first responders, school administrators and a representative that can address mental health services available in the area.

Other sessions will take place throughout the day.

On Monday morning, Superintendent Terry Armstrong issued a "clarification" about the previous news release, emphasizing that Advocacy Day has nothing to do with taking a position on guns.

"We at Lordstown Schools wanted to send out the information about the activities on Wednesday (the day identified as the National Walkout Day). There was a report that stated this was a Day of Advocacy about guns. You will clearly see in the release below that was sent out guns were not mentioned. Our students have approached this day in a very non-political manner as has the school in its support of our students."

