Parents debate over arming teachers at Columbiana School meeting

More than 40 parents in Columbiana signed up to speak during a public forum Tuesday night that discussed the potential of teachers and staff carrying concealed weapons.

At this point, the school board is only gathering information. The superintendent said concealed weapons is just one option school leaders are considering to increase school safety. Another would be to add a resource officer which the district currently does not have on campus.

Parents who spoke were on both sides of the debate.

One felt that staff carrying could be a deterrent to anyone intending to bring harm to the school. Others feared a gun could fall into the wrong hands.

