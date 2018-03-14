Bill introduced to encourage proper addiction treatment training - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bill introduced to encourage proper addiction treatment training

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WASHINGTON -

The Republican Congressman whose district includes Columbiana and part of Mahoning County is co-sponsoring a bill to make sure health professionals have been properly trained to deal with the heroin epidemic and other substance abuse.

Congressmen Bill Johnson of Ohio and Democrat Paul Tonko of New York have introduced the Training, Education, and Community Help (TEACH) to Combat Addiction Act.

The bill would establish a competitive process to designate institutions that are educating current and future healthcare professionals on substance use disorder treatment, prevention, and recovery as Centers of Excellence in Substance Use Disorder Education.

With the opioid epidemic claiming the lives of 115 Americans on a daily basis, Representative Johnson says it is imperative that the healthcare education system and local community partners are fully prepared to prevent, treat, and aid in recovery from substance use disorder.

"Medical professionals and health care providers, alongside community organizations, are on the front lines of the opioid and addiction epidemic," Johnson said. "With the rate of emergency room visits related to overdose increasing over the past year in virtually every state, the urgency of preparing the health care workforce to more effectively address substance use disorder is clear.”

Johnson says the TEACH to Combat Addiction Act advances an all-hands-on-deck approach the opioid crisis by leveraging the expertise of healthcare educational institutions with community partnerships to develop scalable models for integrating substance abuse disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery more fully into health professional education.

The bill also formally authorizes the NIH Centers of Excellence in Pain Education program, which is conducted through the NIH Pain Consortium.

The CoEPEs act as hubs for the development, evaluation, and distribution of pain management curriculum resources for health professional schools to enhance and improve how students are taught about pain and its treatment.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

    Families of 2 Austin package bomb victims knew each other

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 08:52:53 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:13:28 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>

  • Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Russia calls poisoning accusations by Britain 'nonsense'

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:44:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Military forces work on a van in Winterslow, England, Monday, March 12, 2018, as investigations continue into the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, England, on Sunday...
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    Britain's government is considering various ways to deal with the poisoning of an ex-spy as it awaits a Russian government response to its claim of Russian involvement.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking: 'His laboratory was the universe'

    Stephen Hawking: 'His laboratory was the universe'

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-03-14 12:04:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. Haw...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. Haw...
    The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.More >>
    The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.More >>

  • The Latest: Lamb confident absentee ballots will go his way

    The Latest: Lamb confident absentee ballots will go his way

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:05 AM EDT2018-03-14 12:05:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 20...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 20...
    Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a razor-thin lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's special congressional election, says he's confident he'll be the ultimate winner.More >>
    Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a razor-thin lead over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's special congressional election, says he's confident he'll be the ultimate winner.More >>

  • $495,000 grant targets infant mortality in Mahoning County

    $495,000 grant targets infant mortality in Mahoning County

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:14:56 GMT

    A grant of nearly half-a-million dollars will be used to help provide crucial information by through visits to pregnant women and parents in Mahoning County whose children are at risk for poor birth outcomes or development. 

    More >>

    A grant of nearly half-a-million dollars will be used to help provide crucial information by through visits to pregnant women and parents in Mahoning County whose children are at risk for poor birth outcomes or development. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms