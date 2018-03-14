Bill introduced to encourage proper addiction treatment training

The Republican Congressman whose district includes Columbiana and part of Mahoning County is co-sponsoring a bill to make sure health professionals have been properly trained to deal with the heroin epidemic and other substance abuse.

Congressmen Bill Johnson of Ohio and Democrat Paul Tonko of New York have introduced the Training, Education, and Community Help (TEACH) to Combat Addiction Act.

The bill would establish a competitive process to designate institutions that are educating current and future healthcare professionals on substance use disorder treatment, prevention, and recovery as Centers of Excellence in Substance Use Disorder Education.

With the opioid epidemic claiming the lives of 115 Americans on a daily basis, Representative Johnson says it is imperative that the healthcare education system and local community partners are fully prepared to prevent, treat, and aid in recovery from substance use disorder.

"Medical professionals and health care providers, alongside community organizations, are on the front lines of the opioid and addiction epidemic," Johnson said. "With the rate of emergency room visits related to overdose increasing over the past year in virtually every state, the urgency of preparing the health care workforce to more effectively address substance use disorder is clear.”

Johnson says the TEACH to Combat Addiction Act advances an all-hands-on-deck approach the opioid crisis by leveraging the expertise of healthcare educational institutions with community partnerships to develop scalable models for integrating substance abuse disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery more fully into health professional education.

The bill also formally authorizes the NIH Centers of Excellence in Pain Education program, which is conducted through the NIH Pain Consortium.

The CoEPEs act as hubs for the development, evaluation, and distribution of pain management curriculum resources for health professional schools to enhance and improve how students are taught about pain and its treatment.