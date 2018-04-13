Youngstown police chase ends with gusher from smashed hydrant

A car running a stop sign on Youngstown's South Side brought on a police pursuit that ended with a geyser of water spewing into the air after the car crashed into a fire hydrant.

Officers say they switched on their lights and sirens after a Chevy Cobalt ran a stop sign on West Earle Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Instead of stopping, the driver led the police cruiser on a chase through several residential streets with the car reaching speeds as high as sixty miles per hour and running more stop signs.

The chase ended when the Cobalt was traveling too fast to make a turn and sheared a hydrant sending water gushing into the air at West Judson and Hudson Avenues

As the crew from the city water department was called to shut off the hydrant, police handcuffed the driver, 19-year-old Daquan Lake of Youngstown.

A woman who was riding in the car was bleeding from the mouth, but police say she and Lake and the woman both refused medical treatment.

Officers say they found an X Box reported stolen from Boardman in the back seat of the car, as well as a television.

Police say Lake, who was driving with a suspended license, is also charged with receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police order, reckless driving, as well as disobeying traffic control devices and a seat belt violation.