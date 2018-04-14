House fire in New Castle leaves elderly man dead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

House fire in New Castle leaves elderly man dead

NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

An elderly man has died following a fire at his home in Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.

According to the county coroner, 83-year-old Robert Taylor died from smoke inhalation.  

Crews were called to the home on Hartzell Road after neighbors and motorists passing by noticed flames coming from the living room, according to the police report.

Police said neighbors tried to put the fire out with extinguishers, but the flames quickly spread.

Authorities said the fire started at 2:30 p.m.

Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department responded and found Taylor laying in an upstairs hallway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental due to electrical issues in the living room and said there are no signs of foul play.

The Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Volant Volunteer Fire Department and Hickory Township Police assisted at the scene.

