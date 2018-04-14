House fire in New Castle leaves elderly man dead

One person was injured in a shooting on Youngstown's south side Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting on Youngstown's south side Saturday afternoon.More >>
Campbell Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on Saturday morning.More >>
Campbell Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on Saturday morning.More >>
An elderly man has died following a fire at his home in Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.More >>
An elderly man has died following a fire at his home in Lawrence County Saturday afternoon.More >>
It has been a long four-month recovery process for two Mahoning County Deputies following a kidney transplant.More >>
It has been a long four-month recovery process for two Mahoning County Deputies following a kidney transplant.More >>
A Sharon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed after police say he was passed out drunk as two of his children wandered away.More >>
A Sharon man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed after police say he was passed out drunk as two of his children wandered away.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>