Great Groceries: Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Caprese Pasta

Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Caprese Pasta

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 Tbsp. honey

8 oz. pasta

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. finely chopped basil

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

4 oz. fresh Mozzarella balls

1/2 tsp. salt



Preheat grill.

Whisk vinegar and honey together in a small saucepan. Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer for about 10 minutes, or until it coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, season chicken with salt and pepper; cook on each side for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and brush balsamic glaze on each side of the chicken. Let chicken rest. Drain pasta. Sauté garlic in pot and add pasta, olive oil, basil, tomatoes, Mozzarella and salt. Top caprese pasta with grilled chicken.