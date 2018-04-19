Decision 2018: DeWine talks jobs, education, opioids - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Decision 2018: DeWine talks jobs, education, opioids

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Mike DeWine Mike DeWine
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was in Youngstown Thursday for a panel discussion on the opioid epidemic.
he spoke with 21 News on what his plans would be for the valley if elected Governor.

As Ohio's Attorney General, Mike DeWine says he sees first hand the effects the opioid epidemic has on the state.
He says he has a 12 point action plan to address the problem starting with better access to treatment, expanded law enforcement efforts and education.  

"Start in Kindergarten, start early. K-12 do something every year that is age appropriate, something that's been proven to work. If we do that we are going to get on top of this problem. Prevention, I think, is the most important thing we can do," said DeWine.

DeWine says he will be an aggressive Governor when it comes to jobs. He wants to expand the Jobs Ohio program focus on smaller cities like Youngstown. He says in light of the recent layoffs at Lordstown, it is important to maintain good relationships with the big companies who have facilities in the state.

"My attitude is I will fly anyplace, I will go anyplace or drive anyplace if that helps get jobs into Ohio or helps keep jobs here," said DeWine.

He says Ohio also needs to look at schools that just aren't working and change how they think.

"Part of it is the culture and it has to be I don't care who your dad is or mom is or what kind of circumstances you're growing up in, you have to learn and that is a kind of culture that has to be accepted by everybody," added DeWine.

DeWine says he wants Ohio students to understand they can develop skills for good jobs without needing to go to a 4-year college.

