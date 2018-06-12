Owner of Howland group homes turns in licenses

The owner of three Howland group homes for the elderly has voluntarily given up her licenses after a recommendation the licenses be revoked.

It is a follow up to an exclusive story 21 News has brought to you from the beginning.

The sign that used to advertise Just Like Home I, II and III has come down and some residents have moved out, according to owner Eugenia Mihas' attorney, Thomas Hess.

Hess said that Mihas voluntarily turned in her licenses for each home.

In a letter delivered to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services on June 4, Hess wrote that all three facilities' last day as licensed facilities would be that same day.

This action came after a hearing examiner's report and recommendation dated May 17, recommending the state revoke the licenses.

The hearing examiner found that there was overwhelming evidence of a long history of non-compliance with state rules and "several violations are of a type that are genuinely life-threatening and pose a very legitimate risk to the residents of the home."

Mihas' attorney said that a total of two to three elderly residents moved out.

He would not say where they went, citing privacy rights, but stated that they are not on the street.

Even without licenses, two people can still be cared for in an unregulated private home, which Mihas is continuing to do at each home, according to Hess.

21 News reached out to the state about what this development means for the revocation process and if Mihas can ever reapply for licenses again. The state has not yet answered our questions.

21 News also reached out to Mihas who referred us to her attorney.