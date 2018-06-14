Boardman Schools reprimand 'dancing' teacher

There's new information from the Boardman Local School District as to the reasons a teacher was placed on leave this past school year.

21 News has requested and obtained a letter of reprimand issued on Tuesday to elementary school teacher June Baker, who some may remember as the woman who gained media attention by dancing on the sidewalks during the rush hour along Route 224 in Poland.

The letter from Boardman School Superintendent Timothy Saxton reprimands Baker for what he calls conduct detrimental to the school's objectives, the way she handled fundraising proceeds, and an incident when she was intoxicated on school property.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story attributed the letter of reprimand to Director of Instruction H. Jared Cardillo. The story has been updated to reflect that Superintendent Tim Saxton is the author of the letter.

Saxton says Baker has been outside of the classroom, leaving students unsupervised on a regular basis.

The letter instructs Baker to remain attentive in class, “including avoiding engaging in social media during instructional time.”

In addition to being accused of failing to cooperate and communicate with other educators at the school, Saxton says Baker strays from the approved curriculum, using material that is not always age-appropriate.

Saxton also questions Baker's commitment to following the rules, pointing out that she collected PTA funds from a book sale but failed to properly record the money and make purchases without proper approval.

“To say these are serious matters is an exercise in understatement and the district is unnecessarily exposed to the legal and public relations exposure due to this careless and unprofessional behavior,” Saxton writes in the letter.

Baker was also reprimanded for showing up on school grounds under the influence with an open container of alcohol. The letter does not specify when the incident occurred but says the school was not in session at the time.

Baker has been placed on an improvement plan for the upcoming school year where she will serve as a second-grade teacher at Stadium Drive Elementary School.

Saying that Baker is expected to correct the issues, she could face more serious disciplinary action for failure to do so, including a recommendation that she be terminated.