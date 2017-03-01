Prosecutor: Howland double murder suspect got 'exactly what he wanted'

A newly-filed court document details what investigators say happened when five people were shot, two of them fatally, along a busy stretch of Route 46 in Howland on Saturday.

The information about double murder suspect Nasser Hamad is contained in a motion filed on Wednesday by Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

In asking a judge to revoke Hamad's $5 million bond, the prosecutors allege that Hamad goaded the five victims into a fight, and “laid in wait with an array of weapons at his home, including a 9 mm handgun.”

The prosecutors say Hamad provided his address to the victims and “was going to put into action his macho challenge to a fight.”

“The Defendant got exactly what he wanted, a fight in his front yard,” according to the motion.

The prosecutors say that after a physical confrontation in Hamad's front yard, the five people who came in a van began to get back into their vehicle with the intention of leaving.

According to the prosecutors, Hamad retrieved a loaded 9 mm weapon from his house, then came back outside and began firing into the five people in the van.

“The Defendant unloaded approximately 10 rounds into the vehicle which was parked at the end of his driveway with the busiest stretch of roadway in Trumbull County behind the van at one of the busiest times of the day,” according to Watkins and Becker.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon along a heavily commercial stretch of Route 46, not far from the Eastwood Mall.

Prosecutors say Hamad then walked back into the home and reloaded his gun with a 15 round magazine, before going back out to the van

In spite of being confronted by an Emergency Medical Technician who showed up at the scene, prosecutors say Hamad fired more shots into the van, striking the driver, April Vokes, who had already been shot in the previous confrontation.

Hamad allegedly fired three shots into the van after 19-year-old Josh Haber, his hands raised in the air, attempted to get back inside the vehicle, according to the motion.

The document says Haber was struck by a bullet that struck several major organs, Haber died from his wounds.

Josh Williams,20, also shot in the first round of gunfire, was struck again during the second encounter, according to prosecutors. Williams also died.

In addition to April Vokes, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson received serious wounds. A 17-year-old juvenile was not seriously injured.

In a further effort to convince Judge Ronald Rice to revoke Hamad's bond, the motion mentions that Hamad was convicted of threatening to shoot his brother and firing a shot into his brothers ceiling.

In addition, the motion says that Hamad is under a civil protection order issued in a separate case.

During an court appearance earlier this week, Hamad's attorney told the judge that his client had acted in self-defense.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has indicted Hamad on two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder.

A conviction on the capital counts could result in Hamad being sentenced to death.

A hearing on Hamad's bond is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

21 News was told Hamad was indigent and needed a public defender to represent him, so we asked prosecutors why they are worried about him making bond.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said that they never know whether or not someone can come up with the money and get back on the streets.

In this case, he noted their obligation to protect the public and the number of people out shopping on Route 46 during the shooting.

He said historically in death penalty cases there is no bond because of a specific law that they are citing, allowing no bond in cases with overwhelming evidence.

He said that they look at the crime and the law, not speculation on whether or not someone can make bond.





