Gridiron Grille: Baked Chicken Tacos

Baked Chicken Tacos

Ingredients
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 cup onion, diced
1 lb. cooked chicken, shredded
1 (1 oz.) packet taco seasoning
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained
1 (4.5 oz.) can green chiles
10 stand and stuff taco shells
1/2 (16 oz.) can refried beans
2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
Sour cream, cilantro, green onions and salsa for serving

Directions
Preheat oven to 400º.
Heat olive oil over medium heat in a skillet. Add onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until translucent. Stir in chicken, taco seasoning, cayenne pepper, tomatoes and green chiles. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes.  Place taco shells upright in 9 x 13-inch baking dish lined with foil. Spoon beans into each shell. Top with cooked chicken mixture and sprinkle with cheese.  Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until cheese is fully melted. Remove from oven and top with sour cream, cilantro, green onions and salsa.

