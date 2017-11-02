$700,000 granted for Youngstown, Lowellville, Columbiana Co. recreation

The state is granting more than $700,000 for trail and park projects in Youngstown, Lowellville and Columbiana County.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday approved more than $11.7 million in project funding through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund, NatureWorks and Recreational Trails Program grants, for outdoor recreational projects.

Included in that amount is a $500,000 Clean Ohio Trails Fund Award to the City of Youngstown for construction of a 5,000-foot long trail along Mahoning Avenue to Price Road.

The total cost of the project connecting Mill Creek Park to the center city is $873,000.

A Recreational Trails Program Award in the amount of $142,860 is earmarked for a $178,575 project replace 5,438 feet of blacktop along the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail in the Columbiana County Park District.

Lowellville has been given a $52,335 grant to install a non-motorized boat livery to provide access to the Mahoning River.

A $10,000 Nature Works grant has been made to install ADA accessible restrooms at Hammond Park in Wellsville.

Another $17,000 Nature Works grant is going toward a project replacing pavillions at the Palestine City Park.

East Palestine has also been awarded $55,837 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to renovate four tennis courts, including new paving, a new fence and netting.