Exclusive look inside Youngstown company that will grown medical marijuana

The Youngstown company that has been chosen by the state as one of the large grow sites for medical marijuana will now also apply to be a processing site.

Daniel Kessler, the owner of Riviera Creek Holdings tells 21 News he has watched friends suffer from illnesses, and now knows they can benefit from what medical marijuana can offer.

"If this is a medicine that can help give them an appetite so they can eat and feelnormal after those type of treatments it's something we can feel good about," Kessler said.

The Valley business owner opened his doors to us at his warehouse on Crescent Street. This is where he currently has a provisional license, and says he's hit the ground running because he only has 9 months to get the grow operation up to speed.

"The first thing we'll be doing is putting the different walls up and putting the different areas that we need for the facility," Kessler tells 21 News.

And then once the equipment comes in and then we start our process of hiring and interviewing that's our game plan.

Kessler who plans to ultimately hire 300 people for the medical marijuana grow business tells us he will also apply for a processing license.

"We hope to be able to win that as well. And if that's the case we hope to do both within the same facility," according to Kessler.

The Mahoning Valley man whose background is in manufacturing says the economic impact of the medical marijuana industry runs far deeper than just this grow facility.

"There's going to be transportation and there's going to be security and there's going to be the packaging and there's going to be the equipment and there's going to be the construction," Kessler said.

A win win for the Valley in more ways than one and the patients they hope to serve.

