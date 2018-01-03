Frozen pipes force residents out of Youngstown's Wick Tower

Residents were evacuated from a downtown Youngstown building that was recently converted from office space to living space.

Youngstown Fire Chief John O'Neill tells 21 News that he became concerned about the safety of those living in the 50 apartments at Wick Tower when he learned that sprinkler system isn't working.

So what caused the pipes to freeze?

The chief says construction on a first-floor restaurant ceased and it appeared contractors removed several large windows and just covered with plywood. Because those areas were not insulated, the inside temperature of the first floor matched the temps from the outside.

"So that exposed all the piping on the lower floor and the basement to all that cold. We had freeze from the basement to the second and third floor," said Chief John O'Neill.

It's not known why construction on the restaurant stopped, but it was being developed by Ryan Sheridan, whose offices and home were raided by the Ohio Attorney General's office along with the DEA and IRS in October. He has yet to be charged with anything as part of that investigation.

O'Neill says the residents have been moved to hotels until repairs can be made. It's not known how long those repairs will take.

21 News contacted the building manager who had no comment.

Wick Tower opened in 2015 following the conversion of the building by NYO Property Group and its founder Dominic Marchionda.

Marchionda is facing more than 100 criminal charges for allegations of theft, fraud, and others.

At the time of its opening, one bedroom apartments rented for $1,150 per month. The monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment started at $2,100.