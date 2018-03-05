Mahoning County judge rejects plea deal in case accusing her of - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County judge rejects plea deal in case accusing her of stealing from dead client

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Diane Vettori-Caraballo Diane Vettori-Caraballo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

A suspended Mahoning County judge turned down a plea deal Monday afternoon in federal court in Cleveland. 

In January, federal prosecutors charged Sebring Court Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo with mail fraud, making a false statement, and structuring financial statements to avoid reporting them.

Vettori had been scheduled to appear for a "change of plea" hearing Monday, but declined the offer prosecutors were proposing. 

They now have 90 days to seek a criminal indictment against Vettori-Caraballo. She had originally been charged in a criminal information, which bypasses the grand jury process. 

Investigators claim that in her capacity as a private attorney, Vettori-Caraballo stole cash from two shoeboxes from a dead client's home.

The FBI says the crime happened in early 2016 and Vettori-Caraballo allegedly stole between $96,200 and $328,000.

It's money the deceased woman intended for the charities Angels for Animals and Animal Charity.

At one point Vettori-Caraballo was expected to plead guilty in the case.

The Mahoning County Bar Association even issued a statement saying they expected the judge to resign.

She has done neither and told 21 News that she did not do the crimes she is accused of committing.

The Ohio Supreme Court has suspended her from hearing cases on the bench until the federal case is concluded.

Vettori-Caraballo has hired two of the Valley's most prominent defense attorneys to represent her, Gerald Ingram and John Juhasz, Jr.

Vettori-Caraballo, who presided over the Sebring Court since 2002, has already pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

During her last court appearance, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan McDonough told the court that he expected a federal grand jury to issue an indictment with more charges.

As of this morning, federal court records show no additional charges.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

    Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-05 23:57:51 GMT
    (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via AP). Kaylee Collin, right, and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast...(Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via AP). Kaylee Collin, right, and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast...
    Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel...More >>
    Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.More >>

  • Winter storm threatens foot of snow for parts of Midwest

    Winter storm threatens foot of snow for parts of Midwest

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-05 23:57:33 GMT
    (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP). Traffic moves down a snow covered street in Bismarck, N.D., Monday, March 5, 2018, as snow falls. Freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds are blowing into the northern Plains, impacting travel, schools and ...(Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP). Traffic moves down a snow covered street in Bismarck, N.D., Monday, March 5, 2018, as snow falls. Freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds are blowing into the northern Plains, impacting travel, schools and ...
    A large storm system is bringing freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of the Midwest, snarling traffic and forcing the closure of some schools and government offices.More >>
    A large storm system is bringing freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of the Midwest, snarling traffic and forcing the closure of some schools and government offices.More >>

  • New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-03-05 23:44:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio Senate race is a window into how NRA uses its influence

    Ohio Senate race is a window into how NRA uses its influence

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-03-05 23:56:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. Th...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. Th...
    NRA campaign in battleground state of Ohio is a window into how the gun rights group wields its political muscle.More >>
    NRA campaign in battleground state of Ohio is a window into how the gun rights group wields its political muscle.More >>

  • Austintown student found with box-cutter in school tells his story

    Austintown student found with box-cutter in school tells his story

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-03-05 23:51:29 GMT
    A painful lesson for a student charged with Carrying A Concealed Weapon at Austintown Fitch High School after a box-cutter fell out of his bookbag. 21 News spoke with the junior in high school before he went before a judge. It's a story we wanted to do, giving 18-year-old Tyler Sims a chance to tell his side of the story. Sims is now facing a criminal charge after a box-cutter fell out of his book bag as school let out back on February 23rd. The young man appeared in court with his...More >>
    A painful lesson for a student charged with Carrying A Concealed Weapon at Austintown Fitch High School after a box-cutter fell out of his bookbag. 21 News spoke with the junior in high school before he went before a judge. It's a story we wanted to do, giving 18-year-old Tyler Sims a chance to tell his side of the story. Sims is now facing a criminal charge after a box-cutter fell out of his book bag as school let out back on February 23rd. The young man appeared in court with his...More >>

  • Mike Tyson's former Ohio home becoming a house of worship

    Mike Tyson's former Ohio home becoming a house of worship

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-03-05 23:44:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark A. Stahl, File). FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson pumps his fist in the air during his weigh-in at the Chevrolet Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Living Word Sanctuary Church is converting...(AP Photo/Mark A. Stahl, File). FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson pumps his fist in the air during his weigh-in at the Chevrolet Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Living Word Sanctuary Church is converting...
    A church is converting former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson's mansion in rural Ohio into a house of worship.More >>
    A church is converting former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson's mansion in rural Ohio into a house of worship.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms