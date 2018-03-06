Congressman Tim Ryan calls for exemptions for key allies in lett - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Congressman Tim Ryan calls for exemptions for key allies in letter to President Trump

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) urged President Donald Trump to implement steel and aluminum tariff on bad actors, not key allies and calls for exemptions for key allies like Canada.   

"Implemented in a practical and measured approach, these tariffs will help protect our steel and aluminum industries from further decline. There is no doubt that China, Russia, and other countries have oversaturated the global market, intentionally undermining our national manufacturing industry and defense industrial base. These tariffs brought against the worst actors will have a profound strengthening effect on America's steel and aluminum industries, put people back to work, rebuild America's infrastructure, and ensure a strong national security apparatus," wrote Congressman Ryan.

You can read the full text of the letter below:

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Handwritten Einstein note up for auction in Jerusalem

    Handwritten Einstein note up for auction in Jerusalem

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:23 AM EST2018-03-06 16:23:37 GMT

    A handwritten note written by Nobel-winning scientist Albert Einstein up for auction in Jerusalem.

    More >>

    A handwritten note written by Nobel-winning scientist Albert Einstein up for auction in Jerusalem.

    More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:23 AM EST2018-03-06 16:23:00 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Oregon governor signs first gun law since Florida massacre

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:18 AM EST2018-03-06 16:18:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). Oregon Gov. Kate Brown hands out one of the pens that she used to sign the first gun-control legislation signed into law in America since the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school, on the steps of the state Capitol...
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    A bill prohibiting domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from owning firearms on Monday became America's first new gun control law since a Florida high school massacre killed 17.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms