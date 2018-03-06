Congressman Tim Ryan calls for exemptions for key allies in letter to President Trump

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) urged President Donald Trump to implement steel and aluminum tariff on bad actors, not key allies and calls for exemptions for key allies like Canada.

"Implemented in a practical and measured approach, these tariffs will help protect our steel and aluminum industries from further decline. There is no doubt that China, Russia, and other countries have oversaturated the global market, intentionally undermining our national manufacturing industry and defense industrial base. These tariffs brought against the worst actors will have a profound strengthening effect on America's steel and aluminum industries, put people back to work, rebuild America's infrastructure, and ensure a strong national security apparatus," wrote Congressman Ryan.

You can read the full text of the letter below: