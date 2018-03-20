Beaver Township's new K-9 undergoing training

The newest recruit of the Beaver Township Police Department is off studying to be a canine crime fighter extraordinaire.

Argo, the department's new K-9, is undergoing special training in Toledo, where he and his handler, K-9 Handler Officer Chris Albert, will learn the tools they need to operate as a crime-fighting duo.

The department said that they were able to Argo after receiving a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund.

With Argo coming into the department, the township's former K-9 officer, Hero.

Argo and Officer Albert are expected to be ready to hit the ground running in approximately 2 months, following training, and Argo's swearing-in.

At the time of the grant Beaver Township Chief of Police Carl Frost said, "On behalf of the proud professionals who comprise the Beaver Police Department, as well as the citizens it serves, I would like to thank the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. The Foundation's generous donation will allow us to replace our aging Police Service Dog. Not only that, but one of our officers will be able to become fully certified to train our new dog as well as dogs from our neighboring agencies going into the future. This will save future officers from leaving the area to become trained with their new K-9 partners. Thank you #7!"

According to a release, the mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States, with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA.

In commenting on why the mission of the foundation is so important to him, Roethlisberger said, "We're very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers, as well as the bond that is formed, is incredible. We're just thrilled to do our small part."

Roethlisberger and the Foundation also strive to support Make-A-Wish. The Foundation has distributed in excess of $1.9 million since 2007.