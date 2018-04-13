GM silent on topic of meeting today with Lordstown workers

UAW local officials have been mum so far about a company announcement expected to be made today at a meeting with members who work at the GM Assembly plant in Lordstown.

Union sources tell 21 News the meeting in Lordstown is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

Seeking information about the meeting, 21 News attempted to reach UAW Local 1112 Shop Chairman Dan Morgan Friday morning. We were told he Morgan is in a meeting and not available.

When 21 News Reporter Michelle Nicks stopped by the union hall, no officials were available to speak with her. Michelle was advised to contact GM since "it was their announcement."

21 News has also reached out to other UAW leaders who have yet to respond.

GM Lordstown spokesman Tom Mock responded to our inquiry with the following message: “If there is anything to announce, it will be announced to our employees first. Thanks.”

Michelle Nicks spoke with Mock who confirmed what he called an "employee business meeting" today.

Just last year General Motors dropped the third shift making the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown following slumping sales due to a shift in customer preference for trucks and S-U-V's.

It is not known if today's meeting has anything to do with production levels at Lordstown.

NBC Auto Analyst Phil LeBeau tells 21 News that there have been persistent rumors about the Lordstown plant every six weeks or so. As of early Friday, he had heard nothing specific but was looking into the matter.

GM unveiled the newly redesigned 2019, Cruze this week.

Sales of the Cruze fell 2.2% in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Earlier this week General Motors announced it will begin issuing sales figures for all of its vehicles on a quarterly instead of a monthly basis.

Also this week, members of UAW Local 1112 voted to replace union president Glenn Johnson with Dave Green, the former president of UAW 1714 which was recently absorbed into Local 1112.