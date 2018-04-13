SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut to just a single shift.

According to several sources inside the meeting, employees were told that General Motors would be eliminating one of the two remaining shifts, starting on June 18th.

Employees say they have also been told that the company will offer a $60,000 buyout for anyone who is nearing retirement.

Last January, GM eliminated the third shift at the Lordstown Complex due to what the company says was a change in buyer preference from small cars to trucks and crossover vehicles.

1,200 UAW members lost their jobs when that shift came to an end.

At this point, it is unclear how many workers will be out of a job, however, the company website says that the plant currently employs 2,700 full-time workers and an additional 300 salaried employees.

According to General Motors, the Lordstown plant is responsible for more than $181 million in wages and pays more than $35 million in salary taxes.

In addition, the plant is responsible for millions of dollars in donations and charitable giving throughout the years.

NBC Auto Analyst Phil LeBeau tells 21 News that there have been persistent rumors about the Lordstown plant every six weeks or so.

Appearing by phone on 21 New at Midday, LeBeau told anchor Jennifer Brindisi that he believed it would be an "interesting afternoon" and one that he believed "the people who work at Lordstown will not be crazy about".

According to LeBeau, he anticipated any announcement would reflect the current state of the auto industry, in which consumers have switched to purchasing more S-U-V's and crossovers.

LeBeau said that the current sales and demand for the Cruze models are down. Sales of the Cruze fell 2.2% in 2017 compared to the previous year.

"We're already seeing that sales and the demand for the Cruze- if it stays at its current pace where it is for this year, it'll be down about 30 percent in the United States in terms of sales," said LeBeau. "And relative to 2015 sales will be down more than 55 percent."

"That's a reflection that cars and sedans are just not a favorite. People want utility, people want space and that's why S-U-V's and crossovers are as popular as they are," LeBeau explained. "And that means that fewer people are buying the Chevy Cruze, and ultimately that's what hurts the Lordstown plant."

Despite the sales numbers continuing to drop for models like the Lordstown built Chevy Cruze, GM unveiled the newly redesigned 2019, Cruze this week.

21 News has spent the day reaching out to union officials and those from General Motors but were told some kind of announcement would be held later Friday afternoon.

Just moments after the announcement, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan issued a statement saying:

“I am deeply disappointed by today’s GM Lordstown announcement,” said Congressman Ryan. “While low gas prices encourages the decline of compact car like the Chevy Cruze, President Trump’s intention to weaken fuel economy standards is putting his thumb on the scale in favor of the larger cars and SUV’s made elsewhere. He claimed he was against the government picking winners and losers, and yet he goes against the very region and state that helped put him in office. As these layoffs are implemented, I will do everything in our power to assist the affected employees and their families get through this difficult time.”

Congressman Ryan pointed directly to an announcement in April that incentivized the sale of larger cars and S-U-V's and rolled back laws regarding the Environmental Protection Agency's rules covering emissions.

Just days ago, Ryan said the Administration is setting Ohio back and putting GM Lordstown at risk. "The current vehicle standards save consumers money, create thousands of manufacturing jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil that is wrecking our public health and environment."

" A recent report shows that $76 billion in new and promised investment in our auto plants since 2008, including over $10 billion in new and promised investment in Ohio." Congressman Ryan said. "By encouraging automakers to invest more in large trucks and SUVs, President Trump is putting the Mahoning Valley's economy at risk. Trump is putting ideology ahead of jobs and Ohio jobs."

This is a developing story.