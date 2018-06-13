Food assistance accepted at Youngstown, Warren, Howland farmer's markets

Valley residents receiving public assistance to put groceries on the table have access to fresh food at several area farmer's markets this summer.

A list of farmer's markets accepting SNAP, EBT, or the Ohio Direction Card published by the state Office of Family Assistance includes two markets in Trumbull County and one in Mahoning County.

Customers can shop at farmers' markets in Youngstown, Warren, and Howland for a healthier alternative of fresh, wholesome, locally grown foods.

Mahoning County

Youngstown Farmer's Market June 13 – October 10, 2018 Second Wednesday of each month - 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. 530 Mahoning Avenue

The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market at the B&O Station on Mahoning Ave. is open to the public once per month.

The market is an on-going partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) and Mercy Health - Youngstown.

Individuals using SNAP can "double-up" their produce purchase up to $30.

The first market will take place on June 13, 2018, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the B&O Station located at 530 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown and will happen the second Wednesday of each month from June through October.

Trumbull County

Howland Farmer's Market June 16 – October 2, 2018 Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Richard E. Orwig Park – Corner of Willow Drive and E. Market Street

howlandfarmersmarket.com

The Howland Farmers Market kicks off its 12th Summer Season this Saturday, June 16th, with 35 vendors at the Richard E. Orwig Park on the corner of East Market Street and Willow Drive.

The first Market will feature an educational show by Birds in Flight Sanctuary starting at 11 am. Shoppers will get to see live hawks and owls, and learn all about wildlife and our environment.

The market will also feature a blend of blues, rock, alternative country, and folk music from Joe Fritz.

Shoppers will find items such as fresh and local produce, plants and flowers, maple products, farm fresh eggs, grass-fed meats, seasoned salts and sauces, hot peppers in oil, kettle corn, pastries and other homemade desserts, gluten-free and vegan baked goods and treats, honey products, and other locally made non-food items.

For a complete list of vendors and their products visit their website at www.howlandfarmersmarket.com or see them on Facebook and Instagram.

The market opens at 9 am. Shoppers are encouraged to come early for the best choices. The market closes at 1 pm.

The season runs every Saturday until October 13th. We have partnered with and accept EBT/SNAP, Produce Perks, WIC, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program, and Fruit & Vegetable Rx program.

Warren Farmer's Market June 5 – October 2, 2018 Tuesday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 170 N. Park Ave.

http://warrenfarmersmarket.org/

Not all farmer's markets accept food assistance. When visiting your local farmers' market, pay close attention to whether any signs indicate the market accepts SNAP, EBT, and/or the Ohio Direction Card. If there are no signs, visit the market's management office to get more information.

Pay close attention to the amount of scrip you receive from the market. The amount should match what was debited from your Ohio Direction Card. While shopping, be careful to safely store your scrip to prevent them from being lost or stolen. These funds are treated like cash and will not be reimbursed if lost or stolen. Unused scrip normally can be used throughout the market season.

If the Ohio Direction Card (EBT) is not accepted at your local market, speak with the market manager about possibly accepting EBT at their market. If they are interested, please refer them to our website or to the following link:http://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/ebt/fm.htm.