Sharon mother thankful for officer that helped deliver baby

Friday night we shared a picture of a Sharon Police Officer who unexpectedly helped deliver a baby girl.

Monday afternoon, the mother of that baby is now home from the hospital with her three other children and anxiously waiting for the newborn to join them.

"I cried but, it gave me the chance to come home and see my other three and then get stuff ready for her when she comes home," said Mother Tamara Brockman.

Brockman says she's named her daughter Ja'naya. She says, the newborn is doing well but, still being monitored at the hospital since she was born pre-mature.

"She's doing excellent, she's drinking her fluids. They were able to get her glucose, her sugar, they said that's doing good," said Brockman.

Ja'naya made an early and very sudden arrival Friday night. She was delivered right into the arms of Sharon Police Officer Geoffrey Ballard, who arrived at the home before medics.

"As soon as he said, 'Did your water break?' I said, 'No' but, I said 'Hold on I'm having a contraction,'" explained Ballard. "As soon as I said I was having a contraction I said, 'Uh, my water just busted.' He's like 'What?' Yeah, shes' coming now."

Within minutes, Officer Ballard says the baby girl was in his arms.

"It was just very exciting, and the mood outside there was a lot of kids outside playing around because of the holiday weekend, a lot of adults outside and when they knew Ms. Brockman was having a baby, you could tell the mood outside was even excited," said Ballard.

Brockman's mother, Cheryl Brockman, says this isn't the first time the family has made the news for having a baby. Cheryl Brockman said more than 30 years ago she also delivered a child, her son, on her mother's couch. Just as her daughter, Tamara, did on Friday.

And while it's not the picture perfect scenario both women are able to find the blessing in it all.

"I'm just thankful the baby is in good health. That's all the counts, that's all that counts," said Cheryl Brockman.

As for Tamara Brockman she also wants to say thank you to the officer that helped deliver her baby.

"I don't know what I would have done if he wasn't there yet," said Tamara Brockman.

