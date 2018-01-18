Prosecution asks for no bond in Hoerig murder case

The woman at the center of a more than decade-old murder case will face a Trumbull County Judge for the first time Friday morning.

Claudia was booked around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night into the Trumbull County Jail and is being held on an aggravated murder charge with a gun specification.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, Hoerig will be escorted from the Trumbull County Jail to the Trumbull County Courthouse.

Ahead of that hearing, Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed motions asking the court to either not grant Hoerig bond, or to set it at $10,000,000 without a ten percent surety- meaning that Hoerig would need to pay the full balance before she could be released.

Friday morning will also bring clarity as to whether Hoerig will be granted a public defender, or if she intends to hire her own attorney.

21 News will be streaming the hearing here on wfmj.com and on the 21 WFMJ Facebook.

Hoerig was indicted for allegedly murdering her husband, Air Force Reserve Major Karl Hoerig of Newton Falls, in 2007.

As Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said in a press release, " she is entitled to a fair trial and at this time she is presumed innocent unless and until she is proven guilty of the charges against her beyond a reasonable doubt in court."

It took nearly 11 years of pressure before the Brazilian Government released her to the U.S.

"Truly, I think one of the reasons for why she is back here now is because of what Karl's brother did. He went down during that 48 Hours interview," said State Representative John Boccieri.

Another piece of the puzzle, Boccieri said was the realization that Hoerig had renounced her Brazilian citizenship to become a U.S. Citizen. He said that happened years ago, possibly before she met Karl. But, it was that paperwork he said established the legal premise to bring her back here.

Congressman Tim Ryan said it was about 4 or 5 months ago he became aware that Hoerig's deportation from Brazil was in the final phase.

"We knew it was on the desk of their version of the attorney general, and we had no idea about timing or how long it took. We just knew it was on the desk ready to be reviewed," said Ryan.

Karl's body was found inside his home covered with a tarp at the bottom of the stairs. He had been shot twice in the back and once in the head.

Brazil's top court recently stripped Claudia Hoerig of her Brazilian citizenship and placed her under arrest, clearing the way for her extradition.