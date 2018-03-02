Driver injured in crash with school bus in Austintown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus in Austintown.

The car collided with the bus at around 5 pm Friday at Mahoning Avenue and Victoria Road.

Troopers say the only person hurt was the driver, who was trapped in the car.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries the patrol describes as minor.

The bus, which received front-end damage, veered off Mahoning Avenue and onto a grass-covered area.

The Mahoning County Engineer this week announced plans to put a traffic light at the intersection.