Driver injured in crash with school bus in Austintown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver injured in crash with school bus in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Viewer submitted photo Viewer submitted photo
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash involving a car and a school bus in Austintown.

The car collided with the bus at around 5 pm Friday at Mahoning Avenue and Victoria Road.

Troopers say the only person hurt was the driver, who was trapped in the car.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of injuries the patrol describes as minor.

The bus, which received front-end damage, veered off Mahoning Avenue and onto a grass-covered area.

The Mahoning County Engineer this week announced plans to put a traffic light at the intersection.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Storm spares California area previously struck by mudslides

    Storm spares California area previously struck by mudslides

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-03 02:02:27 GMT
    (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter st...(Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Heavy winds blow snow as Ryan Foster, 25, scrapes snow from his car in the parking lot where he lives at the Donner Summit Lodge in Norden on Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter st...
    Residents of coastal Southern California neighborhoods are under evacuation orders ahead of a powerful winter storm sweeping in after bringing whiteout conditions to northern mountains.More >>
    Residents of coastal Southern California neighborhoods are under evacuation orders ahead of a powerful winter storm sweeping in after bringing whiteout conditions to northern mountains.More >>

  • Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Billy Graham funeral: Evangelist's children carry on crusade

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-03 02:02:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>
    Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor.".More >>

  • University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree

    University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-03-03 01:40:44 GMT

    Lehigh University's board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump's honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school's faculty voted to do so.

    More >>

    Lehigh University's board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump's honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school's faculty voted to do so.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms